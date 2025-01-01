Search and apply

Upload your CV, and our AI job matching tool will recommend relevant jobs for you.
Content generated with the assistance of AI. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, completeness, and relevance, AI-generated outputs may contain errors or omissions. Please verify any information independently.
Register now to stay up to date with the latest job opportunities that match your interests.
Sign up to receive bp’s monthly newsletter with insights and updates straight to your inbox.
To explore graduate or intern roles, use our candidate matching tool. It’s the first step to discovering the opportunities that are right for you.
Register now to stay up to date with the latest job opportunities that match your interests.
Sign up to receive bp’s monthly newsletter with insights and updates straight to your inbox.
As part of our candidate experience, bp offers an optional AI job matching feature. If you choose to use it, you’ll be asked to upload your CV, which the AI will analyse to identify roles that may align with your skills and experience. Please add your location to your CV so we can share relevant roles. This functionality is entirely optional, and you are free to explore and apply for any roles of interest, regardless of whether they appear as a match. Please note that an AI-generated match does not guarantee suitability for a role, nor does it imply progression or appointment. All applications will be reviewed through bp’s fair and consistent hiring process, and final decisions will be made by our recruitment teams based on a comprehensive evaluation of each candidate.
In their own words: learn more about our people, the way we work and 'who we are'.
Aminat, Nada and Zuhayr's stories
bp's positively ethnic network
Leading with pride
Continious learning and growing
Benefits of working in Hungary
AI technology powered by SmartDreamers™